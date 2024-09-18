Masters Of Fright - Top 5 Legendary Haunts Announced By America Haunts

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of haunted attractions, the title of "legendary" is reserved for those venues that have not only endured the test of time but have consistently delivered fear with an unmatched level of creativity, innovation, and sheer terror. These attractions are more than just haunted houses-they are institutions of horror that have shaped the industry and defined what it means to truly terrify. America Haunts, the premier association of haunted attractions, is proud to unveil the Top 5 Most Legendary Haunted Attractions, collectively representing 144 years of frightful-fun.

To be considered legendary, a haunted attraction must possess a unique combination of longevity, the ability to continuously innovate, and the power to create immersive experiences that leave an indelible mark on visitors. These haunts have captivated millions with their intricate designs, expert storytelling, and relentless commitment to scaring guests out of their wits.

Here are the haunts that have earned their place as the top 5 most legendary in America:

1. NETHERWORLD Haunted House



– A tlanta , Georgia

NETHERWORLD is synonymous with fear and fun. Known for its stunning special effects, elaborate sets, and relentless actors, this haunt has been thrilling visitors for almost three decades. With a reputation for innovation, Netherworld continues to push the boundaries of horror with new themes and immersive storylines each year. Its high-intensity scares and attention to detail make it a must-visit for anyone seeking a top-tier haunted experience.

2. Dead End Hayride – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Ending up at Dead End Hayride is literally just the beginning of the road to terror, whether experiencing the hayride, the multiple micro haunted houses throughout the property, or the Haunted Cornfield. Set in the eerie backwoods of Minnesota, this haunt takes visitors on a terrifying journey through dark forests and desolate cornfields before plunging them into a labyrinth of fear. Dead End Hayride is a staple in the haunted attraction world with its dynamic settings and pulse-pounding encounters.

3. The 13th Gate

– Baton Rouge, Louisiana

13th Gate is renowned for its ultra-realistic scenes and Hollywood-level set designs. This haunt immerses guests in a world of horror that feels disturbingly real, with each room meticulously crafted to blur the lines between horror and reality. From navigating dark catacombs to escaping from crazed inmates, 13th Gate's attention to detail and variety of scares ensure a heart-pounding experience from start to finish.

4. Cutting Edge Haunted House , Fort Worth, Texas

Housed in a massive, abandoned meat-packing plant, Cutting Edge is one of the largest haunted attractions in the world. This multi-story haunt is famous for its sheer scale and the intensity of its scares. Their award-winning Cutting Edge Zombie Drumline is unique and draws fans from all over the country. This world-class show combines thrilling musical performances with an immersive haunted house experience.

5. Beast Haunted Attraction – Kansas City, Missouri

The Beast delivers a deeply immersive experience from the creators of America's longest-running haunt. Journey through time within the Beast, from a 17th-century castle where an eye-for-an-eye ruled and torture dungeons loomed, to the shadowy streets of Jack-the-Ripper's London, and into a haunting swamp. With no barriers, the Beast and its creatures can get disturbingly close, lurking in the darkness as visitors navigate escape routes.

About America Haunts

America Haunts

is the national association of premier haunted attractions, committed to excellence and originality in fear-based entertainment. With a collective annual attendance surpassing one million thrillseekers, America Haunts represents the best in the industry. Its members are recognized for their longevity, professional reputations, technical expertise, and innovative approaches to creating immersive experiences. These top-tier haunt operators are known for their ability to deliver unforgettable amazing scares, making them world-class leaders in haunted entertainment.

