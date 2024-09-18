Harvard Bioscience To Showcase Latest Solutions For Preclinical And Organoid Applications At Safety Pharmacology Society Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solutions for CROs, pharma and biotechs streamline testing and enable fundamental advancements in preclinical and organoid focused therapy development

HOLLISTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that it will be showcasing its latest product innovations at the Safety Pharmacology Society (SPS) Annual Meeting being held from September 22-25, 2024, in San Diego.



DSITM PonemahTM Data Management Provides Integrated Preclinical Solution

The Company's PonemahTM platform, known for its compliance with GLP standards, is a leading tool for managing and analyzing data from a wide range of preclinical studies. It now integrates with DSI's SoHoTM implantable telemetry and high-capacity VivaMARSTM behavior monitoring systems. Ponemah is the top solution for collecting and processing large in-vivo data sets and is well positioned to connect in-vivo studies with new in-vitro methods, like our Mesh MEATM organoid platform. Ponemah also enables future use of machine learning algorithms to efficiently analyze large data pools.

SoHoTM Implantable Real-Time Telemetry for Small Animal Models

Introduced earlier this year, the Company's SoHo telemetry system is now in use by leading preclinical researchers to support their testing needs.

The small footprint of the SoHo telemetry solution allows researchers to carry out studies using a wide range of animal models in high density and more natural shared housing environments. The SoHo system's new power management features create opportunities for longer duration longitudinal studies, and the Ponemah platform integration provides a powerful tool for collecting, managing, analyzing and reporting study data. SoHo supports the customer's business needs by reducing space needs, operating costs and test cycle times, and enabling increased testing throughput.

VivaMARSTM Activity Monitoring System

The VivaMARS system provides a powerful and efficient platform for real-time, high-throughput behavioral testing in neuropharmacology safety and toxicology studies. Coupled with the Ponemah platform, the VivaMARS system provides an integrated, GLP-compliant solution ideally suited to meet the testing needs of CROs and pharma companies, in addition to longitudinal behavior studies carried out by leading research and academic institutes. VivaMARS's high level of automation supports the customer's business needs by reducing operating expenses and test cycle time.

At SPS, the Company will be presenting a poster authored in cooperation with a leading CRO customer providing initial results with the VivaMARS system. The VivaMARS system represents a fundamental advance in highly automated behavioral testing and is currently available for shipment.

MCSTM Mesh MEATM Organoid Platform

The Company will also be highlighting its considerable progress toward adoption of its organoid-centric mesh Microelectrode Array (MEA) platform. Designed for the emerging applications of organoids in research and discovery, safety pharmacology and toxicology, the new Mesh MEATM platform allows researchers to capture precise electrophysiology measurements from inside the living organoid in real time. In addition, the Mesh MEA platform is expected to provide an efficient in-vitro screening option designed to reduce large population small model testing.

The Mesh MEATM platform is currently being evaluated at select test sites for neurological and cardiac research in addition to safety pharmacology and toxicology applications. The Company has also begun limited quantity shipments to early adopters, with full production expected in the first half of 2025.

Solutions for New Therapy Development

Jim Green, Harvard Bioscience Chairman and CEO, said,“This year's Safety Pharmacology Society Conference demonstrates our continued commercial success in advancing our industry leading wireless telemetry line with the first production sales of our new SoHo implants. In addition, we're excited to collaborate with a leading customer to present compelling data with the VivaMARS neuro-behavior system. We expect additional system installations in the upcoming months as further proof of VivaMARS' value proposition. Finally, we're extremely excited to see continuing expansion of our breakthrough Mesh MEA Organoid Systems with multiple beta sites now in operation plus additional installations going to leading biotech, pharma and CRO companies in addition to top academic institutions such as University of Michigan and Tampere University.

Booth at the Safety Pharmacology Society Annual Meeting

The Company will be exhibiting a range of solutions at the Safety Pharmacology Society Annual Meeting booth 501, at the Town and Country Resort, 500 Hotel Circle N, San Diego, CA 92108. Representatives will be available September 23-24 from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend” and similar expressions or statements that do not relate to historical matters. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning expected future financial and operational performance including revenues, gross margins, earnings, cash and debt position, growth and the introduction of new products, and the strength of the Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (the“Company”) market position and business model. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown uncertainties, risks, assumptions, and contingencies, many of which are outside the Company's control. Risks and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described its forward-looking statements include those described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this document. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

