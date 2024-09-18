New Butterball Togetherness Report Provides Insight On Thanksgiving Plans

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The turkey leader's latest survey confirms consumers' sustained commitment to turkey despite inflation concerns

GARNER, N.C., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterball, the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the

U.S., today announced the findings of the Butterball Togetherness Report: 2024 Thanksgiving Outlook, which reveals the Thanksgiving plans of hosts and attendees alike.



The holiday report reveals that 86% of consumers plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with others and an anticipated average celebration size of nine people. And turkey reigns supreme, as 87% of hosts plan to serve turkey this year. It's also consumers' favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal (51%), followed by stuffing (44%), pie (32%) and potatoes (27%).

At the same time, inflation remains top of mind among those celebrating Thanksgiving. Specifically, 98% of consumers expect inflation to impact their plans, an increase from 79% in 2023. Key takeaways from the latest Butterball Togetherness Report include:



More than half (53%) of those celebrating Thanksgiving expect inflation to impact their celebrations in the same way as last year, while 44% expect inflation to have even more of an impact than last year.

Still, most people surveyed (52%) are not planning to make changes to their Thanksgiving celebrations to save money. Of those that do plan to manage costs, most plan to save on non-food items such as paper goods or décor (18%), as well as side dishes (17%).

"It's clear people are committed to celebrating Thanksgiving with turkey at the center of the table again this year, despite outside influences, like inflation," said Rebecca Welch, director of retail and international brand management. "Butterball is proud to help bring people together for Thanksgiving celebrations and support holiday hosts with our Butterball Turkey Talk-Line."

The Butterball® Turkey-Talk Line® is once again available to support new and seasoned holiday hosts. Opening on Friday, November 1 for its 43rd year, this group of food professionals is ready to serve as coaches and confidants, helping holiday hosts bring people together around a Thanksgiving meal. The Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available via phone, text, chat and social channels to answer questions. To learn more about Butterball and how to reach the Turkey Talk-Line, please visit Butterball.

About the Study

Butterball partnered with Circana to commission an online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,502 U.S. adults. The survey was fielded by Circana

between July 15 and 26, 2024.

About the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line

One of the first national, toll-free consumer help lines, the Turkey Talk-Line has helped millions of consumers since its first season in November 1981. Each November and December, professionally trained turkey experts assist holiday cooks through the Turkey Talk-Line, Butterball, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, live chat and emails in the U.S. and Canada. With more than 50 staff members, the Turkey Talk-Line has the resources to answer questions from both English- and Spanish-speaking callers.



About Butterball



Butterball, LLC, headquartered in Garner, North Carolina, is the best known and most loved* brand of turkey in the U.S. Bringing people together over wholesome homemade meals for more than 60 years, the company provides retail and foodservice products to customers in more than 30 countries. Butterball is committed to being an industry leader in quality, food safety and animal care and well-being, and was the first major turkey company to voluntarily achieve certification through American Humane . The company employs over 6,500 team members who work in production facilities, live operations and offices across Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and North Carolina. For consumer questions or information, visit Butterball or call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line®, 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372).





*Source: 2023 Kantar Brand Tracking Oct 2023 n=351



