ODAIA Delivers AI Agent In Veeva CRM For Pharma Sales Reps To Drive Better HCP Engagement

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ODAIA today announced its expanded product and AI partnership with Veeva and the availability of ODAIA Engagement Intelligence in Veeva CRM, and soon in Veeva Vault CRM . The integration provides an AI agent that delivers predictive insights directly in Veeva CRM, helping pharma sales teams drive more targeted, relevant, and timely engagement with healthcare professionals (HCPs). Now commercial teams can provide every sales rep with AI-generated call lists, personalized pre-call summaries, and dynamic route planning-all within their existing Veeva CRM workflows as they prepare for their week, day, or individual calls with HCPs.

"Veeva's AI partner solutions integrate seamlessly with Veeva applications so that customers can quickly add capabilities directly into their workflows and business processes," said Matt Farrell, executive vice president of commercial strategy at Veeva. "Our partnership with ODAIA gives mutual customers actionable insights to drive customer-centric HCP engagement."

ODAIA Engagement Intelligence works seamlessly with existing commercial processes so organizations can move beyond suggestions to AI-driven insights in a sales rep's real-time workflow without significant change management or disrupting their current tools and routines. The solution adapts to each company's brand strategy and integrates directly with Veeva CRM so sales reps can start using on-demand, actionable insights in weeks.

The following features and capabilities are part of ODAIA Engagement Intelligence and available now in Veeva CRM:



AI-powered, dynamic call lists – ODAIA machine learning automatically creates personalized call lists for reps by combining existing segmentation and targeting data with HCP behavioral trends and leading indicators such as website visits, recent benefits verifications, and event attendance. These lists are updated in real time as customer data refreshes, ensuring reps always have the latest actionable insights tailored to their unique territory so they can prioritize the right HCPs that are ready for meaningful engagements.

GenAI pre-call insights – ODAIA's AI agent autonomously pulls and processes data from multiple sources, delivering clear, easy-to-understand summaries and personalized recommendations to sales reps before every HCP interaction. Unlike chatbots that rely on human prompts, ODAIA's AI agent provides on-demand, contextual insights without any human intervention to simplify pre-call planning. Sales reps get specific recommendations on discussion points with concise explanations on what matters most to HCPs so they can have more effective, meaningful conversations. Dynamic route planning – Reps can now visualize high-value HCPs across their unique territory using an interactive map to optimize their schedules and routes, maximizing productivity. With insights tailored to local dynamics of each territory, ODAIA helps reps identify the most relevant physicians to visit. Reps can seize impromptu opportunities, prioritize high-value engagements, and make informed decisions on the go, ensuring every moment spent in the field is as efficient as possible.

"Our goal is to help simplify the sales process and enhance the last mile of field execution with AI-driven, predictive insights," said

Philip Poulidis, CEO

at ODAIA. "ODAIA Engagement Intelligence bridges the gap between commercial strategy and field operations. Teams can leverage their existing data, run ODAIA's AI agent, and deliver intelligence to sales reps in Veeva CRM so they can discuss relevant topics with the right HCPs without learning new tools or changing their workflow. Together, we can offer a highly efficient, productive, and targeted approach to HCP engagement."

Engagement Intelligence is available now for Veeva CRM. Availability for Vault CRM is planned for late 2024. To learn more about how Engagement Intelligence helps sales find high-valued HCPs, understand why, and plan their best routes in Vault CRM, visit odaia/integrations/veeva .

About ODAIA

ODAIA is the leading AI company building the Customer Science Cloud for pharma. Innovative biopharmaceutical companies, including three of the top 15 global organizations, use ODAIA cloud solutions to enhance commercial engagement strategies by delivering predictive field intelligence as soon as your data refreshes. We provide sales teams with ML-driven territory targeting, personalized call lists, GenAI-driven pre-call insights, and real-time territory assessments-directly within existing CRM workflows.



and follow us on

LinkedIn .

SOURCE ODAIA

