(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONKARAKENNE OYJ Release 18 September 2024 at 14:00

HONKARAKENNE OYJ - MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Honkarakenne Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eino Hekali

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Honkarakenne Oyj

LEI: 7437007POZXRBIWNJ629

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 77779/4/6

Transaction date: 2024-08-23

Venue: HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 204 Unit price: 2.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 204 Volume weighted average price: 2.9 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-08-27

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 400 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 400 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-08-29

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 337 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 337 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-08-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 853 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 853 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-09-04

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 209 Unit price: 2.83 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 209 Volume weighted average price: 2.83 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-09-13

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

Transaction date: 2024-09-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900104

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1505 Unit price: 2.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1505 Volume weighted average price: 2.84 EUR

HONKARAKENNE OYJ

Further information:

Marko Saarelainen, President and CEO, tel. +358 40 542 0254, ... or

Maarit Jylhä, CFO, tel. +358 40 594 4099, ...

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media

Financial Supervisory Authority



Honkarakenne Oyj manufactures high-quality, healthy and ecological log homes, holiday homes and public buildings under its Honka® brand from Finnish solid wood. The company has delivered 90,000 buildings to over 50 countries. House kits are manufactured in Finland, the company's own factory is located in Karstula. In 2023, Honkarakenne Group's net sales were EUR 46.3 million, of which exports accounted for 31%.