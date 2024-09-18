Huhtamaki’S Financial Reporting 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUHTAMÄKI OYJ RELEASE 18.9.2024 AT 14:00 In 2025, Huhtamaki will publish information as follows:

Results 2024 February 14 Annual report 2024 Week commencing March 10 Interim report, January 1-March 31,2025 April 24 Half-yearly report, January 1-June 30, 2025 July 24 Interim report, January 1-September 30, 2025 October 23

Huhtamaki observes a silent period prior to the publication of financial information. The silent period before publication of the 2024 Results is four weeks. The silent period before publication of the half-yearly report and interim reports starts on the last day of the reporting period in question.

Huhtamäki Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is planned to be held on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the latest.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Tammela , VP, Investor Relations, tel. +358 10 686 7058

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 103 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at .