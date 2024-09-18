Registration Now Open For The Keiretsu Forum 2024 Investor Capital Expo In Philadelphia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keiretsu Forum , the world's largest angel investor network, is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2024 Investor Capital , scheduled to take place on October 31, 2024, at Convene City View in Philadelphia. This premier event is open to all accredited angel investors, family offices and venture experts who wish to engage directly with promising early-stage companies.

The Investor Capital Expo is designed for investors who are interested in supporting innovation and advancing early-stage companies across various sectors. The event will feature presentations from twelve companies that have undergone Keiretsu Forum's rigorous Due Diligence process. Each company has a comprehensive investment package and is actively seeking funding.

Event Highlights:



Educational Programming : The Expo will include sessions focused on emerging trends and issues that could impact investors in 2025, providing valuable insights to help investors stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market.



Networking Opportunities : Attendees will have ample time to meet and engage with fellow investors and the presenting companies' founders and leadership teams. This is an excellent chance to build connections and explore potential investment opportunities in a collaborative environment.



Open to All Accredited Investors : While Keiretsu Forum members will be in attendance, this event is open to all accredited angel investors. The Expo offers a platform for investors to align themselves with some of the best opportunities in the early-stage investment space.

Virtual Access: While attendance in person maximizes the experience, travel may not be feasible. To ensure no one misses out, the event will be streaming via Zoom, allowing participants to join discussions and discover new opportunities from anywhere.



“We're bringing together a remarkable lineup of companies from diverse sectors and geographies at this year's Expo,” said Howard Lubert, Regional President at Keiretsu Forum.“This event offers investors unparalleled access to high-quality deal flow and the opportunity to build relationships with the founders shaping the future of these industries.”

Event Details:

Date: October 31, 2024 8:00 AM EDT – 6:00 PM EDT

Location: Convene City View, 30 S 17th St, Philadelphia, PA

Registration: Accredited angel investors can register and find more information by CLICKING HERE

Don't miss this opportunity to participate in the 2024 Investor Capital Expo. Register today to secure your spot and join us in Philadelphia for a day of learning, networking, and discovery.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Cindi Sutera

610-613-2773

About Keiretsu Forum:

Keiretsu Forum is the world's largest private equity angel investment network with 2000+ accredited investors in 34 North American and 23 International chapters, who have invested more than $1B in early-stage companies in the last 23 years.

The Keiretsu Forum portfolio features Entrepreneurs and Companies from Technology-(Internet, Software, Cyber Security, SaaS, Mobile Systems, IoT, etc.), Life Sciences-(Pharma, Medical Devices, Health IT, etc.), FinServ/FinTech, Consumer Products, Clean-Green Energy, Consumer Products, & more!