(MENAFN) The Lebanese of Health has firmly denied recent reports that claimed Dr. Firas Al-Abyad, the caretaker of Public Health, announced an increase in casualties from the recent bombing incident known as the "pager bombing." The ministry clarified that Dr. Al-Abyad did not state that the number of martyrs had risen to 11, nor did he claim that the had reached 4,000, with 400 in serious condition.



In its official statement, the Ministry of Health called on the public to rely solely on information from verified sources, emphasizing that any statistical updates should come directly from press conferences held by the minister or official ministry communications.



Earlier, Minister Al-Abyad confirmed that nine people, including a child, had been martyred, and around 2,750 others were injured, most of whom were reported to be Hezbollah operatives. This followed the explosion of devices they were using in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut.



In a related statement, Hezbollah attributed responsibility for the attack to Israeli forces, declaring, "We hold the Israeli enemy fully accountable for the aggression that also affected civilians and resulted in the deaths of several martyrs." The organization insisted that this "treacherous and criminal enemy" would face retribution for its actions, which they condemned as sinful.



Hezbollah also indicated that their relevant authorities are conducting an extensive security and scientific investigation to ascertain the cause of the simultaneous explosions. They urged the public to remain cautious of rumors and misinformation, which they believe are tactics used in psychological warfare by the Zionist enemy. This situation illustrates the rising tensions in the region and highlights the complex dynamics of the ongoing conflict as both sides respond to the aftermath of the bombing incident.

