Kenneth Odom Joins Kleinschmidt Associates As A Senior Engineering Advisor

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kenneth Odom, Senior Engineering Advisor at Kleinschmidt

Seasoned engineering professional with more than 34 years of engineering experience.

- Mike Hross, Senior Engineer at KleinschmidtHOOVER, AL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering , regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kenneth Odom as a Senior Engineering Advisor.Kenneth joins Kleinschmidt with extensive experience from his time at Southern Company, where he served as a subject matter expert on dissolved oxygen enhancement projects at hydropower facilities. He is highly skilled in modeling and analyzing dissolved oxygen data, making critical operational decisions, recommending system improvements, and contributing as a key member of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) relicensing team.In his new role at Kleinschmidt, Odom will leverage his expertise to provide innovative, data-driven solutions to hydropower clients across North America.“Kenneth has invaluable expertise in hydropower, especially in the realms of plant operation and water quality, and is an excellent addition to our team,” says Mike Hross, Senior Engineer at Kleinschmidt.“We are extremely excited to have him on board.”“I am excited to join the Kleinschmidt team, contribute to the firm 's hydropower projects, and provide innovative solutions to our clients,” says Kenneth Odom, Senior Engineering Advisor at Kleinschmidt.Kenneth holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and a Ph.D. in Civil Engineering from the University of Tennessee. He is a past president of the Hydropower Foundation and the Alabama Section of the American Water Resources Association. He currently serves on the industry board of the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department at the University of Alabama.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt was founded in 1966 with offices throughout North America. Our practice areas include engineering, science, and planning services are provided to power, energy, water, and government clients. Kleinschmidt's team specializes in hydropower and water resource engineering, FERC licensing, fish passage and protection, hydrology and hydraulics, and habitat analysis and restoration. Our mission is to provide practical solutions for renewable energy, water, and environmental projects. For more information, visit .

GinaRenee Autrey

Kleinschmidt Associates

+1 803-395-0483

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Kleinschmidt Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.