'Collective Benefit Over Individual Gain': Young Voters Vote For Change In Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The young boys, their faces a mix of anticipation and seriousness, sat huddled together on the worn stone steps of the small shop outside a polling station in Kulgam. All of them had just cast their vote. A murmur of conversation filled the air as they shared their thoughts and impressions with the older men gathered around.

“We're bearing the fruit of past mistakes-either you never voted, or you voted for the wrong people. It's high time we take matters into our own hands and choose a fresh face over the old ones,” a first time voter said.

“Think of our future,” he added, with the rest of the group nodding in agreement.

“We can't look at elections as individual favors anymore. I voted for a change, for collective benefit,” Zahid, another young voter said.

This sentiment was echoed by other voters too. Emphasizing the broader impact of their choices, another young voter said,“I researched each candidate's manifesto and track record before choosing. Why should we settle for the old ways when there's an opportunity for real progress?”

ADVERTISEMENT

For Muskaan, 20, casting her vote was a major decision taken after much thought.“I never imagined that I would vote, but after careful consideration, I decided to vote. Boycott has given us nothing. We need someone to change the current dynamics and protect our rights,” she said after voting in the Kulgam polling booth.



Notably, unlike previous years, polling stations in areas of South Kashmir that had previously been known for boycotting elections were marked by long queues and a busy environment. Voters were seen collecting their serial numbers and openly supporting their candidates. The voters majority of whom were first timers claimed that boycotts haven't yielded anything in the past and it's time to use vote power to ensure peace, development and fearless living.

Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, said he has never cast his vote in the past as like others he believed in“boycott politics.”“We have realised that boycotts haven't yielded anything in the past. Better to use vote as a tool to make our candidate accountable for so many things ranging from development to ensuring better living for the residents,” said Sheikh, a resident of Bugam village of Kulgam, known for staying away from polls.

Read Also J&K Polls: More Than 50% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM Neck-and-Neck Showdown? Tarigami & JeI Backed Candidate Face A Tough Battle In Kulgam

However, not everyone shared this optimism.“I've lost all hope in any government. We've seen everything and nothing ever changes,” said a young voter who chose not to vote.“It feels like a futile exercise. The promises are always the same, but the outcomes never improve.”



As polling continues in 24 Assembly seats across J&K, early indicators suggest a high level of voter engagement, though the exact impact remains to be seen.