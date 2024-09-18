J & K Polls: More Than 50% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
Date
9/18/2024 7:14:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A voter turnout of more than 50 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Wednesday, the Election Commission said.
Voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.
According to officials, the overall voter turnout was 50.65 per cent at 3 pm.
They said the highest voting percentage so far among the 24 assembly segments of the Union territory was recorded in Inderwal at 72.20 per cent, followed by Padder-Nagseni at 71.08 per cent and Kishtwar at 67.58 per cent.
Doda West also recorded a high turnout of 66.75 per cent during the period.
In the Kashmir valley, the Pahalgam segment recorded the highest turnout of 58.89 per cent. It was followed by D H Pora at 55.14 per cent, Kulgam at 50.75, Dooru at 50.50 per cent, and Kokernag (ST) at 50 per cent.
The lowest - 32.87 per cent - was recorded in Tral, they said.
The polls are being held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370.
