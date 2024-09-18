Brazil’S Debt Shift: Rising Vulnerability To Interest Rate Hikes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian government's debt structure has undergone a significant transformation, reaching levels not seen since 2005.



This shift has largely flown under the radar of many analysts but carries important implications for the country's economic stability.



The Treasury recently revised its annual financing plan, adjusting the target range for Selic-linked securities from 40-44% to 43-47%. This change reflects a heavy concentration of LFT issuances throughout the year.



LFTs are floating-rate bonds linked to the SELIC rate, which is Brazil's benchmark interest rate. Currently, 45% of Brazil's public debt is now tied to the floating Selic rate.



Meanwhile, fixed-rate debt has declined to 21%, and inflation-linked bonds have fallen to 29%. This composition leaves the country vulnerable to interest rate hikes.







For every percentage point increase in the Selic rate, Brazil's interest payments rise by R$47 billion annually.



Nominal interest payments as a proportion of GDP have climbed back to nearly 8%, approaching levels last seen in 2005 and during the worst of the Dilma administration.

Brazil's Monetary Policy and Fiscal Challenges

The Central Bank's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom ) is meeting to initiate a new rate hike cycle. This move aims to contain rising inflation expectations amidst a heated economy showing positive surprises in activity and employment.



Inflation pressures, already tight, now face additional challenges from dry weather and widespread wildfires across Brazil.



While Copom debates whether to start with a 0.25 or 0.5 percentage point hike, the U.S. Federal Reserve contemplates rate cuts.



Brazil has missed an opportunity to potentially bring interest rates back to single digits during this favorable international scenario.



The government's approach to fiscal issues raises concerns, as it creates temporary revenue to fund permanent expenses. Ad hoc revenue-increasing measures are enabling future permanent spending increases.



The proliferation of exceptions in calculating primary expenditure undermines fiscal transparency. Public debt continues on an upward trajectory, eroding confidence in the fiscal framework.



Assuming a real interest rate near 5% equilibrium, Brazil 's debt-to-GDP ratio could jump to 95% within a decade. The combination of low credibility in fiscal targets and floating rate-indexed debt poses significant risks for the future.



In addition, there is still time to reverse course, but it requires courage to address structural spending issues.



Failure to do so may lead to a negative feedback loop of increasing debt and interest payments, potentially harming Brazil's long-term economic prospects.

