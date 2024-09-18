STUDY HIGHLIGHTS THE ENVIRONMENTAL BENEFITS OF SUBSURFACE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.'S PROPRIETARY PRODUCTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Agua Freed® and Agua Gard® identified as proven methods for achieving CCUS and enhancing net-zero emission goals

ROCK TAVERN, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agua Freed® and Agua Gard®, proprietary products to Subsurface Technologies, Inc. (STI), can help reach net-zero emission goals, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Scientific Reports. Agua Freed® is a well rehabilitation process offering superior deposit removal and more complete pore volume recovery, without adversely effecting well construction. Aqua Gard® is a preventative maintenance technology that prevents plugging in water wells by incorporating the permanent placement of energy injection equipment in the well with the pump in place, thereby reducing pumping energy cost and creating a path to ground water system sustainability. Both products use CO2 in lieu of harmful chemicals and acids. Up to 90% of the CO2 used is captured and stored.

"Subsurface Technologies is committed not only to being a leader in the water industry by providing products that deliver better results for clients, but also using environmentally-sound techniques that decrease our carbon footprint," said Chris Catania, President and Chief Executive Officer of STI. "This study proves the impact Agua Freed® and Agua Gard® can have in advancing our shared climate goals."

According to estimates in the study, adopting CO2-powered well rehabilitation and maintenance techniques results in the capture and use of 20 million U.S. tons of CO2 every 15 years. Based on the average rehabilitation cycle of a water well, that's the equivalent of taking 285,000 vehicles off the road. Annual maintenance programs like Agua Gard® can help store an additional 4 million U.S. tons on an annual basis as well as save on overall maintenance and operational costs.

"Around the globe, efforts are being made to reduce our carbon footprint and slow down the changes we are seeing in our climate," said Dr Patil, lead author of the study. "This study shows that using CO2 to clean and maintain water wells contributes to carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) activities through the potential of storing millions of tons of CO2 every year. This can play a pivotal role in reaching net-zero emission objectives."

Dr. Patil is a multidisciplinary scientist and consultant specializing in hydrogeology, environmental and chemical engineering. According to its website, Scientific Reports is part of the Nature Portfolio and "an open-access journal publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research from across the natural sciences, psychology, medicine and engineering."

You can read the full study here .

STI maintains licensing relationships for both Aqua Gard® and Aqua Freed® in Italy, Spain and Japan, as well as the upper Midwest and North Atlantic U.S. regions. STI provides direct services throughout most of the U.S. market. You can learn more about both products at

Subsurfacetech/Products .

About Subsurface Technologies, Inc.

Subsurface Technologies, Inc. (STI) develops and delivers environmentally sound, innovative solutions, for subsurface problems, along with a full range of well and pump services. Formed in 1987, STI has serviced the U.S. and International markets either through its company owned operating division or its authorized providers, serving more than 8,000 wells. It's proprietary technologies of Aqua Freed® and Aqua Gard® are 100% environmentally sound and increase water quantity and quality at the source. Learn more at Subsurfacetech .

