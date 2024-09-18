(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Mentor, Ohio – Rustic Pathways, a leading student company, is proud to announce that its Head of School Group Travel, Anna Beckerman, has been recognized as one of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024 by Women We Admire.

A membership organization comprised of the most accomplished women executives and leaders across the U.S. and Canada, Women We Admire is one of the fastest-growing professional women's networks. The organization's Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport recognition has been designed to celebrate the accomplishments of the top female professionals in the city across a diverse range of industries.

“With a steadily diversifying economy, Bridgeport has become a magnet for industries such as healthcare, business services, finance, retail, and restaurants, attracting top professionals who are driving the city's continued success,” said a spokesperson for Women We Admire.“Please join us in celebrating the accomplishments of The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024.”

Anna Beckerman is the Head of School Group Travel at Rustic Pathways and is praised for her meticulous attention to detail, passion for education, and dedication to delivering incredible experiences. With over 14 years working for the top travel company within various roles, including promotions marketing, design, lead generation, sales, operations, and travel programming, Beckerman has become a pivotal figure within Rustic Pathways for overseeing its customized, private school group travel programs.

The School Group Travel programs at Rustic Pathways were created to help students discover the global citizen within themselves through custom school group travel experiences that offer a perfect blend of adventure, energy, and service. Beckerman not only launched the popular service but has spearheaded its exponential growth through developing innovative programs, forging partnerships with schools, preparing for travel logistics, and ensuring the delivery of exceptional travel experiences.

“I've dedicated 14 years to making Rustic Pathways a leader in educational travel,” said Anna Beckerman .“From my start as an International Management Trainee to my current role as Head of School Group Travel, my journey at Rustic Pathways has been one of inspiration and achievement.”

Distinguished for its creativity, innovation, and adventure, Rustic Pathways' culturally immersive programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create a positive impact at a local and global level.

Rustic Pathways encourages individuals interested in reading more about The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024 recognition by Women We Admire to visit its website today, where they can also explore the company's student travel, school group travel, and study abroad opportunities.

About Rustic Pathways

Founded in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel company that inspires travelers to better know their world by offering a range of student travel, school group travel, and study abroad opportunities. With recognition as one of the world's most innovative travel companies, Rustic Pathways has become renowned for empowering students to positively impact lives and communities around the world.

More Information

To learn more about Rustic Pathways and The Top 50 Women Leaders of Bridgeport for 2024 recognition by Women We Admire, please visit the website at .

Source:

About Rustic Pathways

Rustic Pathways is a student travel company that inspires travelers to better know their world. Founded in 1983, Rustic Pathways was named one of the world's most innovative travel companies by Skift.

Contact Rustic Pathways

6082 Pinecone Dr.

Mentor

Ohio 44060

United States

4409759691

Website:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.