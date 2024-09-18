The New School Year Calls For The Next Class Of Harrisonburg City Public School Interpreters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRISONBURG, Va.

, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With the new school year kicking off to a great start, The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) is thrilled to announce the continued success of its partnership with Harrisonburg City Public (HCPS ), a collaboration that offers students from the High Schools' Interpreter Club the opportunity to take specialized interpretation courses. This initiative aims to equip students with valuable skills in language interpretation and translation, fostering their professional growth and community engagement.

For its second year in a row, The AOI and HCPS will share the cost of these courses, making them accessible to students who are passionate about language services. Last year's program has already demonstrated its effectiveness, with one outstanding student recently achieving a perfect score in the course.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools and the incredible achievements of their students," said Sameh Abdelkader, Director of Education at the AOI. "Seeing a student excel with a perfect score is a testament to the dedication and potential of these young individuals. We look forward to continuing this collaboration and supporting more students in their journey towards becoming professional interpreters."

The AOI-HCPS partnership provides students with access to courses such as "Bridging the Gap ," "Interpreting in Educational Settings ," and "The Professional Medical Interpreter ." These courses are designed to prepare students for diverse and rewarding careers in the language services industry.

Martha Pulido, District Translation/Interpretation Support Specialist, expressed her excitement about the program's success: "We are delighted to see our students thrive in the AOI courses. This partnership has opened up new avenues for our students, giving them the skills and confidence to pursue careers in interpretation and translation. We are committed to continuing this collaboration and expanding opportunities for the High School Interpreters Club members."

The student who achieved a perfect score shared their experience: "I am so grateful for the opportunity to take these courses through the AOI-HCPS partnership. The training has been incredibly valuable, and achieving a perfect score was a proud moment for me. I look forward to using these skills to help bridge communication gaps in our community," said Daniela Montero, a recent HCPS graduate.

The Academy of Interpretation remains dedicated to providing high-quality education and training to aspiring interpreters and translators. The ongoing partnership with Harrisonburg City Public Schools underscores the AOI's commitment to supporting the next generation of language professionals.

For more information about the Academy of Interpretation and its initiatives, please visit

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

(703) 650-9815

About the Academy of Interpretation (AOI):

The Academy of Interpretation (AOI) aims to professionalize and maintain quality standards in the language services industry via proper credentialing, education, and experience, as well as expand accessibility to interpreting training courses, workshops, and language testing.

About Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS):

Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is a dynamic and diverse school district committed to providing quality education and fostering the growth of its students. HCPS serves a vibrant community, preparing students to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.

SOURCE Academy of Interpretation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED