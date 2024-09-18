POINT.ME Raises $15M In Series B Funding, Establishing It As A Tech Leader At The Intersection Of Personal Finance And Travel Rewards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Top investors led in point, whose simplifies and airline loyalty reward programs for consumers.

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- point, the points and reward search platform founded in 2022, has successfully closed a $15M Series B fundraise. The announcement was made today in New York on the sidelines of the Skift Global Forum. The investment follows a strong year of growth propelled by enterprise partnerships with American Express and Bilt Rewards, which led to point being named by Fast Company as a 'Most Innovative Company' of 2024 .

This fundraising round was led by Nyca Partners and Citi Ventures, each with extensive records of investing in "unicorn" startups including Acorns, Hopper, Plaid, and Ramp, along with participation from Brian Kelly (founder of The Points Guy), Samsung Next, RiverPark Ventures, Four Cities Capital, MoreThan Capital, as well as Meta executives (Kay2Ventures and Morgan Rose) and the co-founder of ITA Software (Google Flights). Thayer Ventures and PAR Capital Ventures, who led earlier fundraising rounds, have also joined the Series B round, in a strong show of confidence.

"I am grateful for the support for our vision from our new and existing investors. Their vote of confidence demonstrates both consumer and market interest in cutting-edge technology at the intersection of personal finance and meaningful travel rewards," said Adam Morvitz, Founder & CEO of point . "We are delighted to be entrusted by leading banks and credit card companies as a unique opportunity for them to enhance their travel rewards."

Stephanie Khoo, Partner at Nyca Partners said: "We have had an investing thesis around rewards for some time and were thrilled to find the right team, product and traction in point. The founding team's deep knowledge of the rewards and travel space is complemented nicely by a top-notch technical team that delivers an elegant solution to what was previously a painfully manual process to categorically search award inventory across airlines carriers. Now, all travel enthusiasts can more easily answer these questions: firstly, should I use points or cash? And secondly, which points are the most optimal?"

Luis Valdich, Head of FinTech Investing, Citi Ventures said: "As active investors in Travel & Entertainment, a key vertical for card spend, we at Citi Ventures immediately got point 's problem statement and were drawn to Adam's strong founder-product fit, contagious energy, and vision of building the world's first travel rewards marketplace in close collaboration with the industry. We are excited to co-lead point 's series B raise and be part of their journey."

Brian Kelly, Founder, The Points Guy said: "I have dedicated my career to helping consumers get the most value from their rewards. I'm honored to invest in point and look forward to this next phase of growth of the company and the billions of dollars of value it will put back into consumer's wallets and allow people to travel the world in ways they never thought possible."

Today's news follows point 's ground-breaking partnership with American Express, which was announced earlier this year. The industry-first partnership allows US Amex cardmembers to search flights using Membership Rewards Points via a white-labeled point offering. The company released a much-heralded independent ranking and review of the world's leading global airline reward programs last week. Previously, point was awarded a Skift JetBlue Ventures Visionary 2030 Idea Award in 2022 and was named one of 25 Hot Travel Startups by PhocusWright in 2023.

The Series B investment will fuel point 's enterprise growth and expansion of services, cementing its position as the leading technology company related to points, miles, and travel rewards. A testament to the company's meteoric growth, point surpassed 18 million user searches while growing registered users by 1021%, alongside monthly recurring revenue growth of 378% from its Series A fundraise. The company raised $10M in a Series A financing in 2022 after successfully closing a $2M seed financing round in 2021.

is a first-of-its-kind award travel discovery tool and points concierge service that enables loyalty program members to find better flights for fewer points. point 's proprietary algorithm searches over 150 airlines to uncover the very best flight deals, including first and business class fares with points, along with guided instructions for booking them. point works with over 30 loyalty programs, including major credit card rewards, and enables customers to filter search results based on their preferred programs, airlines, routes, and balances. Loyalty industry experts Adam Morvitz and Tiffany Funk led a dedicated team of specialists with decades of combined expertise in the miles and points space to launch point , the only tool of its kind in the travel market, in February 2022.

