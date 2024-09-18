Hyundai Empowers Hispanic Drivers To Right-Size Their Ride In New Tucson Marketing Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, launched a new creative campaign for the enhanced 2025 Tucson SUV . The campaign is designed to empower Latino consumers across all age and demographic segments to right-size their ride without sacrificing or settling in a sea of underwhelming safe-bet alternatives. Titled "Rightsizing," the campaign is brought to life in both Spanish and English and highlights the Tucson's bold design, innovative technology, connectivity and safety features, that perfectly fit Hispanic lifestyles.

Hyundai Tucson Campaign“Rightsizing” | Hyundai's :30 TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications, Aug. 7-9, 2024.

Hyundai Tucson Campaign“Rightsizing” | Screen grab of Hyundai's TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications, Aug. 7-9, 2024.

Continue Reading

The new Hyundai Tucson "Rightsizing" commercial creatively captures the concept of finding the perfect fit in life. The ad begins with a series of relatable moments where everyday objects, like a cookie, a couch, or a return package, fail to fit just right in their intended places. These visuals set the stage for the introduction of the new Hyundai Tucson, which is presented as the vehicle that "fits your lifestyle to perfection", when a woman effortlessly unlocks the Tucson with her smartwatch, using the advanced features to seamlessly integrate the vehicle into her life. The closing message, "Isn't it exciting when everything in your life simply fits?" reinforces the Tucson as the ideal choice for those seeking a vehicle that aligns with their lifestyle without compromise.

"The 2025 Tucson is a perfect reflection of our commitment to providing vehicles that meet the diverse needs of our Hispanic consumers," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "This campaign emphasizes not just the advanced technology, safety, and bold design of the Tucson, but also its ability to seamlessly fit into the varied lifestyles of Latino drivers across the nation. By focusing on 'rightsizing,' we're empowering Hispanic consumers to choose a vehicle that doesn't require them to compromise on their vision or needs, ensuring they can confidently embrace their journey in a vehicle that truly resonates with who they are."

"With the launch of the 'Rightsizing' campaign for the 2025 Tucson, we are proud to connect with the Hispanic community through a culturally rich and impactful narrative," said Erik Thomas, director, experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "This campaign reflects our commitment to understanding and celebrating the unique experiences of Latino consumers, offering them a vehicle that not only meets their practical needs but also resonates with their cultural identity. By showcasing the Tucson's innovative features and robust design, we are empowering Hispanic drivers to choose a vehicle that complements their journey without compromise."

"As with all our Hyundai campaigns we emphasize key elements within our Hispanic culture, such as a desire to seek out that which is cutting edge while being a refined and true expression of ourselves,"

said Alex López Negrete, president and CEO of Lopez Negrete Communications.

"As Latinos, we do not settle for blending in. By highlighting the 2025 Tucson's redesigned exterior, rugged capabilities and innovative technology, we give the Hispanic consumer the power to make their journey richer without breaking the bank. We are also very proud of this production and of the visually powerful and very relatable work of Latino director Jorge Aguilera, and production house Madre, a diverse-owned company."



Hyundai Tucson "Rightsizing" Campaign :30 English TV Spot

Hyundai Tucson "Rightsizing" Campaign :30 Spanish TV Spot



The TV campaign was filmed in Miami, Florida, and consists of 15- and 30-second TV commercials, radio commercials, streaming audio, digital and social media assets, including influencers, that will be shared nationally in English and Spanish. The "Rightsizing" campaign is live and will be in-market through September of 2025.

Lopez Negrete Communications

Lopez Negrete Communications stands as one of the premier Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agencies in the United States. The agency specializes in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising and communications services. The wide array of services includes strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent

economic impact report . For more information, visit

.

Hyundai Motor America on

Twitter

| YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

| TikTok



SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED