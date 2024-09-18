Earnings Update For Q3 2024 Due To Challenging Market Conditions

Earnings update

Weak demand in the Company's end-markets in the sectors of agriculture, construction, truck and industrial applications have resulted in a negative development for the Company's base business. The slowdown in the Company's end-markets has resulted in reduced order volumes from key customers, which in turn has had a negative impact on the Company's sales during Q3 2024. In addition, there has also been a slowdown in the Company's electrification business. Concentric expects this level of demand from our customers to stabilise at these lower levels during Q4 2024 and going into 2025.

During Q3 2024, Concentric estimates sales of approx. MSEK 780-820, underlying operating income of approx. MSEK 55-75 and an underlying operating margin of approx. 7-9 per cent.

Action plan

Concentric has adopted an action plan, which includes a capacity cost restructuring initiative. This restructuring comprises 65 employees and is expected to result in savings of approx. MSEK 56 on an annualised basis. A non-recurring restructuring provision of approx. MSEK 20 will also be accrued in Q3 2024. In addition, pricing measures are being taken to achieve better recovery margins. These actions are expected to impact the underlying operating margin positively by 1-2 per cent in Q4 2024.

