عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Norsk Hydro: Status Share Buyback Program


9/18/2024 6:16:32 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 11, 2024

End date of the share buyback program: February 28, 2025

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregated daily volume (number of Shares) Weighted average share price per day (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK)
11/09/2024 240 000 57.40 13 776 048
12/09/2024 224 500 58.99 13 242 761
13/09/2024 240 000 58.84 14 121 600
16/09/2024 154 089 60.07 9 255 649
17/09/2024 180 000 60.99 10 977 552
Previous Transactions 0
Accumulated to date 1 038 589 59.09 61 373 610


Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 14 082 505 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 15 121 094 shares, corresponding to 0.75% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on


Investor contact:

Martine Rambøl Hagen

Head of Investor Relations

+47 91708918

...



This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • 170924_Norsk Hydro_Share_Buyback_Weekly_Report

MENAFN18092024004107003653ID1108687201


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search