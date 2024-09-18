G7 Ambassadors Welcome Ukraine's Approval Of Customs Reform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ambassadors of the Group of Seven (G7) countries have welcomed the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of the service reform legislation.

G7 ambassadors said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

The ambassadors congratulated the Verkhovna Rada on the successful adoption of the customs service reform legislation.

"Tackling grey markets, reducing corruption, and increasing revenue is critical to support the war effort and to ensure Ukraine's stability," the post reads.

Ukraine is working with partner countries to introduce joint customs control at checkpoints to minimize corruption risks. However, it will be possible to eradicate corruption at customs when Ukraine becomes a member of the EU.