Prestigio Joins Fastercapital's Launchup Program To Revolutionize Digital Entertainment

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FasterCapital is excited to announce that the company Katservi e ingenieria with its project Prestigio, an innovative startup co-founded by Jorge Andrés Sandino Rojas and Luis Guillermo Ruiz Machado, has joined its LaunchUp program. Prestigio is on a mission to transform the digital entertainment landscape by offering an all-in-one that seamlessly integrates social networking, and streaming, gaming, and services.

With an initial of $1.854 million, Prestigio is now seeking to raise an additional $6 million to bring its groundbreaking vision to life. The company aims to address the fragmentation and high costs associated with digital entertainment services by providing a unified platform at a much more affordable price point.

The company is based in Colombia and is currently seeking a capital of $6M.



Challenge Addressed

Prestigio tackles the inconvenience and expense of using multiple apps for various digital entertainment needs. Users currently juggle between different platforms for social networking, streaming music and videos, gaming, and transportation. This fragmentation is not only time-consuming but also costly. Prestigio's solution simplifies access by consolidating these services into one platform, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable user experience.

Solution Offered

Prestigio offers a unique platform that integrates diverse forms of digital entertainment and services, providing exclusive content and enhancing user interaction. With its affordable membership pricing, Prestigio is set to attract a broad audience, making high-quality digital entertainment accessible to many more people.

Inspiration and Vision

The idea for Prestigio was born from observing the increasing demand for a more integrated digital experience. Recognizing the challenges users face in managing multiple apps, the founders envisioned a comprehensive platform that simplifies access while enriching the user experience. Driven by the desire to make digital entertainment accessible to a larger audience, Prestigio is committed to offering competitive prices without compromising on quality.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital is an online incubator and accelerator that helps startups and entrepreneurs achieve their business goals through funding, mentorship, and access to a global network of investors and industry experts. The LaunchUp program is designed to support startups like Prestigio in accelerating their growth and bringing innovative solutions to the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Prestigio to our LaunchUp program. Their vision for a unified digital entertainment platform is commendable," said Bashar Hamood, VC Partner at FasterCapital. "We believe Prestigio has the potential to significantly impact the digital entertainment industry, and we are excited to support them on this journey."

"We are incredibly excited to join FasterCapital's LaunchUp program. This opportunity will enable us to accelerate the development of Prestigio and bring our revolutionary platform to a wider audience," said Jorge Andrés Sandino Rojas, Co-founder of Prestigio. "With FasterCapital's support, we are confident in our ability to transform the digital entertainment landscape."

