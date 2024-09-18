Crown Prince To Represent Kuwait Amir At 79Th UNGA

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad will leave to New York on Thursday to attend the 79th UN General Assembly. His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled would be heading a high-level delegation to the UNGA session. (end) gta

