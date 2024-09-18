Kuwait's PM Offers Condolences To Portugal Over Wildfire Victims
Date
9/18/2024 6:04:54 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
In the cable, His Highness expressed sincere condolences and sympathy for the victims of the fires that swept through areas in Northern Portugal. (end)
