Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Details Of Share Related Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luxembourg – 18 September 2024 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the“Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announces the details of awards under its 2022 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the“Plan”) approved by the Board on 17 September 2024. The Company will make awards of 1,500,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan's performance conditions, on 17 September 2024. The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(1) Total Owned Shares Total Options John Evans Chief Executive Officer 60,000 234,836 108,937 Nil Mark Foley Chief Financial Officer 45,000 155,000 Nil Nil Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Subsea & Conventional 36,000 146,822 21,019 Nil Stuart Fitzgerald Chief Executive Officer – Seaway 7 36,000 146,822 36,119 Nil Nathalie Louys General Counsel 32,000 128,258 24,170 Nil Katherine Lyne EVP – Human Resources 30,000 122,015 13,244 Nil Phillip Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 36,000 146,419 8,968 Nil Marcelo Lopes Xavier EVP – Strategy & Sustainability 30,000 109,451 5,592 Nil

1Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2024 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

Subsea7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry's partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

