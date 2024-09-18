The Sage Group Expands Team In Australia Chris Rossidis Joins As New Executive Director

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chris Rossidis Joins The Sage Group in APAC as Executive Director

Sage has been advising its bioscience clients for 30 years

The Sage Group has announced that Chris Rossidis will join their team in Australia and APAC, to offer strategic transactional services to life science clients.

- Chris RossidisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Sage Group Inc. today announced that Chris Rossidis will join the firm as an Executive Director ( ).“We are delighted that Chris has decided to join Sage to represent us in Australia, New Zealand and APAC. Chris will bring his wide-ranging expertise with healthcare and bioscience clients in the APAC region to The Sage Group. Chris has a prestigious career in the pharma industry, ranging from startups to large corporate entities, and this will complement our existing skill set at Sage Group.” said Wayne Pambianchi, Executive Director of The Sage Group.“Chris brings both a strong scientific background in pharma as well as extensive commercial experience.”Chris received his BSc in Biochemistry and Microbiology from La Trobe University.With over 30 years of extensive experience in the medical-pharmaceutical sector, Chris is a highly accomplished international pharmaceutical business development executive. He boasts a proven track record in establishing successful enterprises, notably including his leadership in the development of his privately owned Australian/NZ specialized pharmaceutical firm, Emerge Health, which Chris built and sold to Chiesi. Chris excels in formulating compelling business strategies, crafting persuasive business plans, and overseeing successful product launches for companies under his guidance.Throughout his career, Chris has garnered invaluable insights and expertise in medical business development across Australia and the Asia Pacific region. His proficiency ranges from product-business alignment to devising optimal commercialization strategies for effective market penetration.Chris possesses a profound understanding of market dynamics, adeptly formulating business strategies with a sharp focus on strategic marketing and project management within the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices sectors.“I am pleased to join The Sage Group and to assist them in building on their great industry track record with Australian/NZ clients” said Chris.“My skills and industry experience will be highly synergistic with Sage Group's clients, and working together we can achieve great things for our partners and clients in the pharma, diagnostics and medtech sectors, as well as in the financial sector serving the industry.”About The Sage Group Inc.The Sage Group Inc. ( ) has recently announced its 30th year in business. Sage is a leader in the provision of strategic and transactional advice to health care companies in the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, medical device, biotechnology and life science fields. Sage currently maintains offices in USA, Europe, AU/NZ/APAC, Israel, China and Japan. Since its founding in 1994, The Sage Group has served more than 300 clients in the US, Europe and Asia, and completed numerous transactions including divestitures, alliances, acquisitions and financings with values ranging from $5 million to $500 million. As with AU/NZ/APAC, the establishment of operations in Europe, India, Japan and China, has allowed its clients to reach out beyond their own regions and capture the potential of the global healthcare market.The Sage Group is an organization of experienced and successful executives who are committed to the service of the very vital and dynamic health care industry and its investors. It has recently announced its 30th year in business, offering global transactional support for its clients.The range of services offered includes:.Strategic alliances and licensing/partnering in and out.M&A, divestment, buy- and sell- side.Global product and technology acquisition searches.Strategic assessment and planning.Due diligence, technology and molecule assessment, valuation.New ventures, interim management.Facilitating investment in R&D and/or company equity through introductions, network and brokeringThe Sage Group's Principals, each an Executive Director, have been Founders, Chairmen, Presidents, CEO's and COO's of a number of emerging health care companies. These Principals also have held senior level management positions in large multi-national organizations. In addition to their management backgrounds, The Sage Group's Principals also have extensive experience in providing professional management consulting services to healthcare industry clients. All these experiences are being applied by The Sage Group to assist industry participants.The Sage Group can be contacted at any of the offices shown below:APAC Corporate OfficeChris RossidisExecutive DirectorThe Sage GroupSuite 3, Level 1, 2 Theatre PlaceCanterbury VIC 3126, AustraliaPhone: +61 (417) 112 590...EU Corporate OfficeDr. Bill MasonExecutive DirectorSage Healthcare Ltd.The Stockyard, Creake RoadSyderstone PE31 8SG UKPhone: +44 7785 950134...US Corporate OfficeMr. Wayne PambianchiExecutive DirectorThe Sage Group Inc.24 E. Main Street, Box 5365Clinton, NJ 08809 USAPhone: +1 908 2306170...

