Jacky's Business Solutions And Samsung Unveil Cutting-Edge Mobility Solutions At GITEX 2024

Jacky's stand at Gitex 2024

Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Business Solutions

From October 14-18, visitors to Jacky's stand will experience firsthand the future of mobile and industry-specific solutions.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jacky's Business Solutions LLC, a leading provider of B2B solutions, in partnership with Gulf Electronics, is set to showcase groundbreaking mobility solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024. From October 14-18, visitors to Jacky's stand at the Dubai World Trade Centre will experience firsthand the future of mobile technology and industry-specific solutions.As Samsung's managed service provider (MSP) partner, Jacky's Business Solutions will demonstrate the robust capabilities of Samsung's Knox mobile device management solution. This cutting-edge platform offers unparalleled security and management features, ensuring optimal performance and protection for mobile devices across various industries.The spotlight will be on Samsung's latest AI-powered phones and tablets, with live demonstrations highlighting their transformative potential for businesses. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to explore how these advanced devices are reshaping the future of mobile technology in the workplace."Our participation in GITEX 2024 alongside Samsung Gulf Electronics highlights our commitment to bringing the latest in technology to businesses across the region," said Ashish Panjabi, COO of Jacky's Group. "The innovative solutions we are showcasing this year are designed to empower organisations with tools that enhance productivity, security, and operational efficiency. GITEX is the perfect platform for us to demonstrate how Jacky's Business Solutions and Samsung can help businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."Fadi Abu Shamat, Senior Director and Head of Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics added: "Our collaboration with Jacky's Business Solutions at GITEX 2024 underscores Samsung's commitment to driving digital transformation in the region. By combining our cutting-edge mobile technology with Jacky's expertise in B2B solutions, we are offering businesses unparalleled tools to innovate and excel in an increasingly connected world."Jacky's invites all GITEX attendees to visit Stand H20-15 and engage with its team of experts to discover how innovative solutions can transform business operations and drive success in the digital age. Jacky's professionals will be available to provide insights and answer any questions. Visitors to the Jacky's Business Solutions stand can explore Samsung's comprehensive ecosystem, featuring solutions from key partners such as Grabba, Scandit and Rammount.

