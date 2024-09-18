Agility Exec Leads Tech, Entrepreneurship Workshop for Students

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) KUWAIT – Sep. [.], 2024 – Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, held an educational workshop on entrepreneurship and technology for students at Academy X, part of the CODED Academy for programming.



The workshop, led by Agility Chairperson Henadi Al-Saleh, is part of the company's ongoing investment in youth education and commitment to building Kuwait’s future.



The workshop highlighted the strong connection between entrepreneurship and technology. Al-Saleh walked the students through practical concepts, drawing from Agility's extensive expertise as a technology developer and investor. The session also provided a detailed overview of how to pitch business ideas and secure support for innovations. The workshop sparked lively discussion among the students, concluding with conversation about promising future opportunities and innovation likely to arise in Kuwait.



Al-Saleh said women entrepreneurs and innovators are playing a larger role in society and business in Kuwait and the Gulf.



“Empowering women has always been at the heart of Agility’s strategic partnerships. We have chosen to support initiatives that help young women develop technical skills and foster entrepreneurship. Academy X is part of that model, and this workshop reflects our commitment to developing a new generation of innovative Kuwaiti women," Al-Saleh said.



In August, Agility Corporate Ventures executive Lamia Hayat led an Academy X session on the basics of venture capital and its role in tech innovation. Hayat shared real-world challenges, case studies, and interactive pitch sessions, encouraging them to think critically about their tech-focused business ideas.



This year, Agility is funding coding skills programs for more than 1,300 school students in Kuwait through CODED Academy. Agility has sponsored the launch of the Academy X program, which will teach 300 female students modern programming basics. The curriculum includes building applications using AI; lessons on leveraging technology in entrepreneurship; and other vital skills that equip students for the job market. Academy X was piloted last year by 100 female students and is now in its first full year.







