3 Unique Experiences to Celebrate Saudi National Day

(MENAFN- Redhill) AlUla, Saudi Arabia – September 18, 2024 – As Saudi Arabia prepares to celebrate its 94th National Day with a four-day holiday, what better way to mark the occasion than by immersing yourself in the Kingdom’s most breathtaking landscapes and cultural wonders? Hero Experiences Group invites you to go beyond the ordinary this National Day with exclusive, luxury adventures in AlUla that showcase the rich heritage and natural beauty of Saudi Arabia.

Here are three must-do experiences to make your Saudi National Day unforgettable:

1. Soar Above AlUla’s Ancient Landscapes with Hero Balloon Flights

Start your National Day celebrations by taking to the skies with Hero Balloon Flights. Experience unparalleled 360-degree views of AlUla’s dramatic rock formations, historic landmarks, and ancient inscriptions from the luxury of a hot air balloon. This exclusive adventure is a unique way to connect with the Kingdom’s deep history while indulging in a bespoke, serene experience from a new perspective.

Why it’s special: AlUla’s ancient landscapes, combined with the luxury of a tranquil, guided hot air balloon flight, make this a one-of-a-kind experience that’s truly unforgettable. Travellers who favour exclusivity can even book a private charter flight.

2. Sharaan Platinum Dinner Safari: Adventure, Dinner, and Stargazing

Experience the grandeur of Sharaan Nature Reserve in the afternoon with a private safari led by expert Conservation Guides. Traverse canyons etched with ancient petroglyphs and folklore, take in the majestic rock formations and scenic landscapes, and indulge in delectable canapés as you sit atop a canyon and overlook the sun setting over the valley. Afterwards, enjoy a magical evening with a traditional South African "braai" dinner served in a canyon aglow with lanterns before finishing the night with a stargazing session under the vast desert sky.

Why it’s special: Combining immersive storytelling, thrilling eco-adventures, and a starlit dinner, this experience delivers a perfect blend of cultural exploration and luxury, offering an unforgettable night in the AlUla wilderness.

3. Sharaan Platinum Lunch Safari: A Daytime Journey with Flavours of South Africa

Travel in style as you traverse diverse natural terrains in a Land Rover Defender 130, from dusty desert paths and towering canyons to serene grasslands and unique hexagonal-patterned landscapes. Discover natural sandstone structures, admire the area's biodiversity, and relish a sumptuous South African “Braai” (grill) amidst the dramatic canyons.

Why it’s special: This daytime safari offers the chance to engage with and connect with culture and history as you get up close to ancient rock inscriptions. It is complemented by a hearty lunch.



Celebrate National Day the Hero Way

This Saudi National Day, embrace adventure, luxury, and sustainability with Hero Experiences Group’s bespoke offerings. Whether you’re soaring through the skies or uncovering the secrets of AlUla, make your National Day celebration truly special with experiences designed to inspire.





