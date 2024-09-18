CMC Metals Ltd. Contracts Micon International Ltd. To Complete A NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resource Estimate On Its Silver Hart Project, Yukon

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CMB) (Frankfurt:ZM5P) (“CMC” or the“Company”) announces that it has contracted MICON International Limited to complete a National Instrument 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for its Silver Hart Project, Yukon.



It is estimated that the MRE will be completed in approximately six weeks time. The MRE is phase 1 of a multi-stage evaluation to determine if it is amenable to establish seasonal small-scale open pit mining at the Silver Hart Project.

Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted“We are excited about the potential for mid-term production at our 100% owned Silver Hart Project in Yukon. Our aim would be to utilize possible pre-concentration technologies such as ore sorting or dense media separation to enhance the viability and economics of transporting material from Silver Hart and Blue Heaven to a processing mill. This is a conceptual project at this stage but one that is viewed by our Board as within our abilities. We are also in discussion with companies to undertake metallurgical and other tests to confirm what technology is be suited to the material at Silver Hart.”

Qualified Person

Qualified Person Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist, is the Company's President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101). He has given his approval of the technical information pertaining reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

About CMC Metals Ltd.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a growth stage exploration company focused on opportunities for high grade polymetallic deposits in Yukon, British Columbia and Newfoundland. Our polymetallic silver-lead-zinc CRD prospects in the Rancheria Silver District include the Silver Hart Deposit and Blue Heaven claims (Yukon), Amy and Silverknife claims (British Columbia). Our polymetallic projects with potential for copper-silver-gold and other metals include Bridal Veil (central Newfoundland) and Logjam (Yukon).

