Dr. Anil Arora's Successful Partial Knee Replacement Surgery Supported By Robotics Is A Ray Of Hope For Patients

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi:18th Sep, 2024: In a significant medical achievement, Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora, a seasoned orthopaedic and joint replacement surgeon at Max Hospital, Patparganj, Delhi, has successfully performed an advanced Robotic Bilateral Unicondylar (partial) Knee Replacement Surgery. This is the first time an orthopaedic surgeon has accomplished such robotic surgery in Delhi. This breakthrough surgery procedure signifies a major advancement in orthopaedic care, offering new hope for patients suffering from severe knee conditions. It involves partial knee replacement, addressing only the damaged or injured portion of the knee, eventually saving the rest of the knee and preserving the surrounding cartilage.



The surgery was carried out on a 48-year-old female patient suffering from bilateral knee medial compartment osteoarthritis. After years of pain and struggle that severely limited her daily activities and with no relief from conservative treatment options, she chose to undergo corrective surgery under the expertise of Dr. Partial knee replacement is highly sensitive to placement; even a few degrees of misalignment can affect the longevity of the implant.



Dr's expertise and advancements in robotic technology played a pivotal role in this transformative intervention. Studies have shown that robotic partial knee replacement gives significantly better outcomes. Despite the patient presenting with significant knee swelling and a varus deformity of 10 degrees in each knee, Dr undertook the procedure with precision and skill. Through meticulous surgical techniques and comprehensive post-operative care, the patient experienced remarkable progress in her recovery.



Additionally, due to the use of robotics technology in surgery, the results are more accurate and have greater longevity and perfection. Within just one month post-surgery, the patient regained enough strength to perform daily activities previously hindered by persistent knee pain. This rapid recovery underscores the effectiveness of Dr's surgical approach and the benefits of advanced robotic technology in orthopaedic interventions.



Dr. (Prof.) Anil Arora expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, "This surgery represents a significant step forward in the field of orthopaedics. The successful implementation of robotic technology in knee replacement surgeries enhances precision and significantly improves patient outcomes. It is immensely gratifying to witness the positive impact on our patient's quality of life, as she can now enjoy daily activities without the crippling pain she once endured. For younger patients, Unicondylar knee replacement is particularly beneficial, as only the damaged part is replaced, allowing for potential future total knee replacement if necessary. "



“Presently, there is less awareness of the wonders of Unicondylar knee replacement and how instrumental it is in saving partial knee, especially among younger patients. It will emerge as a big blessing for athletes and youth afflicted with knee injuries,” Dr. Arora added.



Dr. Arora and his team's commitment to excellence and dedication to patient care have once again demonstrated the profound impact of specialized orthopaedic interventions in restoring mobility and improving the quality of life for patients.

