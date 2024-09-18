National Cinema Day Returns With Movies For Just ₹99

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th September 2024: Mark your calendars for Friday, September 20th, as The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Cinemas all over India unite once again to bring you National Cinema Day. This exciting day promises an unforgettable movie marathon for all movie enthusiasts for just Rs 99/- per admission.



Building on the resounding success of the previous two editions, which saw a record number of over 6 million admissions, National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4000 participating screens, including renowned cinemas like PVR INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, MOVIEMAX, M2K, DELITE, and many others.



This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It\'s a heartfelt \"thank you\" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven\'t yet returned to their local cinema.



National Cinema Day 2024 promises an exciting lineup of films for every movie lover. With a mix of blockbusters, anticipated sequels, and timeless classics, the day will showcase movies like Transformers One, Never Let Go, Yudhra, Stree 2, Tumbbad, Veer Zaara, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, and The Buckingham Murders. Regional films like Navra Maza Navsacha – 2, Sucha Soorma and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di add to the diverse offering. Whether you\'re in the mood for action, romance, or drama, this year\'s National Cinema Day has something for everyone to enjoy on the big screen!



Stay tuned for additional details around exciting offers or exclusions (if any), which will be revealed at the participating cinemas, on their websites, and via their social media channels. Be sure to follow #NationalCinemaDay for the latest announcements and updates.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Ashutosh Mishra

Email :...