California governor inks 3 bills to combat election deepfakes made by AI

(MENAFN) California Governor Gavin Newsom signed three significant bills on Tuesday aimed at combating the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) in advertising ahead of the 2024 election. These new laws target the creation and distribution of deepfakes—manipulated videos or images—by making it illegal to produce or publish such materials related to within 120 days before Election Day and 60 days after. The legislation also grants courts the authority to halt the spread of these deceptive materials and impose civil penalties on violators.



Newsom emphasized the importance of maintaining election integrity, stating, “Safeguarding the integrity of elections is essential to democracy.” He highlighted the critical need to prevent AI from undermining public trust through disinformation, particularly in the current politically charged environment. The new measures aim to address the harmful impact of deepfakes in political ads and other content, reinforcing California's proactive stance on ensuring transparent and trustworthy AI use.



In addition to the deepfake restrictions, the legislation includes a provision requiring major social media platforms to remove deceptive AI-generated content. It also mandates that political campaigns disclose if their ads have been altered by AI. This move underscores California's role as a leader in AI regulation, building on its previous actions such as the 2019 ban on manipulated election-related videos and images. The state’s regulatory approach has often served as a model for other lawmakers across the US



The signing of these bills coincides with the introduction of federal legislation aimed at regulating AI in elections, which would give the Federal Election Commission (FEC) the authority to oversee AI use similarly to other forms of political misrepresentation. This federal bill reflects growing concern about AI's potential to disrupt election processes. Newsom’s action follows his commitment in July to address election deepfakes, particularly in response to altered images of Vice President Kamala Harris posted by Elon Musk. Alongside these new laws, Newsom also enacted measures to protect Hollywood performers from unauthorized AI use.

