Mexico President-Elect Rejects Zelensky's Invitation To Visit Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum says she intends to pursue a policy of non-intervention in foreign affairs, continuing the course of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

That's according to Fuser News , Ukrinform reports.

Sheinbaum rejected the invitation from President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to visit Kyiv after taking office on October 1.

"Our responsibility is here. We will attend some international events that we think are important, but we will not a lot. Our responsibility is here," Sheinbaum said, stressing that the main task of her administration will be to solve domestic problems.

Sheinbaum said she would support the foreign policy line of her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which revolves around non-interference in other countries' affairs and support for the peaceful resolution of any conflicts.

Sheinbaum also reaffirmed Mexico's commitment to maintaining diplomatic relations with all countries, except for Ecuador, where in April, an incident occurred involving the Mexican embassy, which Sheinbaum referred to as a "violation of sovereignty."

As reported earlier, the presidential candidate from the ruling coalition, Claudia Sheinbaum, won the election in Mexico. President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her victory.

