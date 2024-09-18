VR Supports Increasing Budget By UAH 500B For Military Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has endorsed as a whole a draft bill on increasing the 2024 budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs.

The relevant statement was made by Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zhelezniak (from the parliamentary faction 'Holos') on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Parliament has endorsed as a whole [draft bill] No. 11417 on increasing this year's budget by UAH 500 billion for military needs,” Zhelezniak wrote.

In his words, a total of 298 Members of Parliament voted in favor of that document.

Overall, the budget expenditures will reach UAH 3.73 trillion in 2024.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the Government expects to cover a deficit of UAH 500 billion through tax revenues above the target, savings on external debt service payments, and borrowings on the domestic market.