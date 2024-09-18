عربي


September 20 Designated As Day Of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, And Aghdara Presidential Order

September 20 Designated As Day Of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, And Aghdara Presidential Order


9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order amending the July 31, 2023, order (No. 4013) titled "On the Establishment of City Days in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.

As per the amendment, September 20 will be officially marked as the Day of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara.

The Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the President's special representatives, has been tasked with take the necessary steps to implement the order. The Cabinet of Ministers will address all relevant issues.

AzerNews

