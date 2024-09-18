September 20 Designated As Day Of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, And Aghdara Presidential Order
Date
9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order amending the July 31,
2023, order (No. 4013) titled "On the Establishment of City Days in
the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan,"
Azernews reports.
As per the amendment, September 20 will be officially marked as
the Day of Khankendi, Khojaly, Khojavand, and Aghdara.
The Ministry of Culture, in coordination with the President's
special representatives, has been tasked with take the necessary
steps to implement the order. The Cabinet of Ministers will address
all relevant issues.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108686886
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.