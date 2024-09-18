Business Transformation Leader Amir Shah Joins Morganfranklin Consulting As Partner Of Strategy And Transformation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The addition of Shah reinforces MorganFranklin's commitment to helping companies become more agile and accelerate their transformation efforts.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MorganFranklin Consulting , a leading management and consulting firm and a subsidiary of Vaco Holdings , announced today that business transformation leader Amir Shah joined the firm as Partner of Strategy and Transformation team. In this role, Shah will lead engagements that enable our client's success in target operating model design, implementation and transformation programs. He will also lead and oversee our Texas market activities.

"A catalyst for innovation, Amir brings a dynamic and charismatic client-centric approach that is complementary to our core values and objectives," said Tom Roland, Leader of Strategy and Transformation at MorganFranklin Consulting. "His deep experience cultivating enduring client relationships and delivering impactful results will fuel the acceleration of our firm's continued growth and success."

With more than 30 years of experience as a business transformation leader, Shah has worked with global Fortune 50 companies and middle-market clients across various industries, holding leadership positions at KPMG, Fujitsu and JPMorgan Chase & Co., while helping them achieve their business transformation goals. Shah's international experience-spanning the UK, Netherlands, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the U.S.- shaped his robust ability to foster an environment of collaboration from project inception to execution.

MorganFranklin Consulting's Strategy and Transformation team enables organizational agility, leading to faster timelines and greater success in transformation efforts. Shah's appointment reinforces MorganFranklin's commitment to providing experienced leadership, practical execution and scalable resources.

"In today's rapidly changing landscape, adaptability is crucial for companies to stay ahead of advancing technology, competitive pressures and leadership shifts," said Shah. "Achieving successful transformation requires a dedicated team committed to delivering unparalleled service and best-in-class solutions. MorganFranklin's outstanding track record of exceptional client care aligns with my values and client-service approach, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal and exciting moment."

Shah holds a Master of Science degree in Control and Information Technology from the University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology in Manchester, England. He serves as an Advisory Board Member at Momentum Education, a non-profit dedicated to providing mentorship, in-school learning, summer opportunities and scholarships to facilitate access to post-secondary education and employment for students.

MorganFranklin Consulting is a management and technology consulting firm that works with leading businesses and government organizations to address complex and transformational finance, technology, cybersecurity and business objectives. Organizations that are looking to thrive and succeed partner with MorganFranklin for its expertise, innovation and quality. For more information visit: morganfranklin .



