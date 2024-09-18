Amalfi Jets Launches Targeted Amalfi One Jet Card Offer Of $1 For Volato Clients

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Amalfi Jets offers Volato members a $1 Amalfi One Jet Card with free ground on flights over 2 hours, valid through September.

- Kolin Jones, Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Amalfi Jets , Inc., a leading global private jet charter and jet card provider, is thrilled to introduce an exciting, limited time offer as part of its Amalfi One $1 Jet Card promotion. Throughout the rest of the month of September, current Volato members have the exclusive opportunity to join the Amalfi One program with an initial deposit of just $1, alongside the addition of complimentary ground transportation for one year on all flights over two hours.

Typically, the minimum deposit for the Amalfi One Jet Card is USD 100,000. However, in a bold move to attract existing jet card holders, Amalfi Jets launched its 'Cheat on Your Jet Card' campaign earlier this month, reducing the initial deposit to just $1 for current jet card holders. This initiative was designed to make it easier for clients to transition to Amalfi Jets without needing to exhaust their current jet card balances. As an added perk for Volato members, Amalfi is offering free ground transportation with proof of current Volato membership.

“Most people that fly private appreciate multiple options, gaining access to our Amalfi One Jet Card to supplement your current offerings is our goal.” said Kolin Jones , Founder & CEO of Amalfi Jets.

The Amalfi One Jet Card distinguishes itself with a range of exceptional benefits, including access to a 33-country service area, industry-leading hourly rates across all jet categories, and dynamic pricing that saves clients 25-40% on each flight, according to the company's Jet Card Analysis conducted earlier this year.

Average hourly rate savings with Amalfi's dynamic pricing model:

Light Jets: $6,118 USD (18% savings from the capped rate of $7,500 USD)

Midsize Jets: $7,774 USD (18% savings from the capped rate of $9,500 USD)

Super Midsize Jets: $9,030 USD (21% savings from the capped rate of $11,500 USD)

Heavy Jets: $8,923 USD (34% savings from the capped rate of $13,500 USD)

Ultra Long-Haul Jets: $13,485 USD (18% savings from the capped rate of $16,500 USD)

“We look forward to providing industry-leading cost savings through our dynamic pricing offerings.” said Brian Francis, President of Sales.

This exclusive promotion builds on the recent launch of the $1 Amalfi One Jet Card as Amalfi Jets continues to expand its client base by offering competitive pricing paired with world-class service.

You can view the Amalfi One Jet Card on our website here: amalfi-one-jet-card

To download the App on iOS, click here:

To download from Google Play, click here:

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider.

With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets' clients enjoy the

convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

If you wish to redeem this offer reach out to Brian Francis, President of Sales at Amalfi Jets via email at ... or by phone at +1 (805) 728-5393.

Customers with a current or previous Volato membership must show proof to our team to qualify for the offer. Offer expires Sept 31.

