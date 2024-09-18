Yogesh Tripathi, Shubhangi Atre Share Insights On Their First Paychecks

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Yogesh Tripathi and Shubhangi Atre have shared anecdotes on their first paycheck. Their first paychecks serve as a reminder that hardwork may not pay off immediately but keeping the head down and working does yield huge rewards in the long run.

Yogesh Tripathi, who portrays Daroga Happu Singh in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', shared that he first received a humble amount of Rs. 600 for doing a theatre play. The amount may not look like something that could cover luxuries but it helped him to make the ends meet.

The said,“I can never forget the moment I received my first salary. It was Rs. 600, and I earned it while doing a theatre play. Back then, it wasn't just about following my passion for acting; that money was essential to make ends meet. Life was challenging, and every rupee mattered. Theatre and street plays were not just my creative outlet; they were a lifeline. Earning Rs. 600 was important for me. It wasn't much, but it helped me cover basic needs and gave me the strength to keep going”.

The actor shared that those days taught him the value of hard work and persistence.

“Every performance, no matter how small the stage, was a stepping stone toward something bigger. That first paycheck will always remind me of where I started and the struggles that shaped me into the person and actor I am today”, he added.

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who essays the role of Angoori Bhabi in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai', shared that she first received Rs. 300 when she was in 12th standard.

She said,“I still remember the excitement of receiving my first salary. It was a humble amount of Rs. 300 when I was in class 12, but it holds immense sentimental value for me. I earned it by teaching dance to a group of students. Dance has always been a passion of mine and sharing it with others was an incredibly fulfilling experience”.

The actress further mentioned that at that time, it wasn't about the money; it was about the joy of seeing her students learn and grow and knowing that she could contribute to their progress.

“That amount might seem small in monetary terms, but it symbolised my first step towards independence and the realisation that my skills could make a difference in someone's life. I often look back at that moment with pride because it was the beginning of my journey, which has brought me to where I am today. It taught me the value of hard work, dedication, and the joy of pursuing my passion”, she added.

'Hapu Ki Ultan Paltan' and 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' air on &TV.