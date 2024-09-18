Kuwait PM Congratulates Chilean Pres. On Nat'l Day
Date
9/18/2024 5:12:58 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of congratulations to Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font on his country's national day. (pickup previous)
ao
MENAFN18092024000071011013ID1108686840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.