Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Youth, Arrest 40 Palestinians In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 18 (KUNA) -- Israeli forces killed on Wednesday a Palestinian youth and arrested 40 others during operations carried out in several areas of Ramallah, West Bank, said a Palestinian source.

The General Authority for Civil Affairs (GACA) revealed that Hassen Al-Sha'er, 17, was shot dead by Israeli occupation near a checkpoint in Ni'lin town, Ramallah.

Meanwhile, a joint statement by the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinians prisoners club revealed that 40 Palestinians were arrested during operations spanning from yesterday until Wednesday morning.

During operations throughout the West Bank, the Israeli troops arrested and manhandled said detainees, revealed the statement.

Since the war of genocide against Palestine began on October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation had intensified its campaign of arrests, detaining thus far over 10,800 Palestinians in the West Bank. (end)

