J&K Polls: BJP Candidate Shagun Parihar Casts Vote, Says Party Will Achieve Resounding Victory

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Kishtwar/Jammu- BJP candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, on Wednesday cast her vote here as she expressed confidence in securing the seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly which are being held after a gap of a decade.

Shagun (29), whose father Ajit Parihar and uncle Anil Parihar were shot dead by terrorists in November 2018, said she is confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will“achieve a resounding victory in these elections and form a in Jammu and Kashmir”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrorism remains one of the biggest issues in this election, as it has been in Jammu and Kashmir for years. The Narendra Modi-led government has made significant strides in countering terrorism, which is a personal concern for me as a victim,” she said.

“The alliance of NC, Congress and PDP will face a decisive defeat. The people of Jammu and Kashmir seek peace and development, and BJP will ensure their aspirations are fulfilled,” Shagun told reporters after casting her vote at a polling station in Kishtwar.

Shagun, the only female candidate from Kishtwar Assembly constituency in the first phase of elections in Jammu and Kashmir, said she is certain of her victory.“My win will contribute to BJP's majority government formation in Jammu and Kashmir,” she added.

Read Also J&K Polls: Over 41% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM Polling Peaceful, Incident-Free So Far: J&K CEO P K Pole

The BJP candidate, who holds an MTech degree in Electronics, highlighted employment as a major concern, stressing the need for job opportunities for educated youth.

She faces a three-cornered contest against NC's Sajjad Kichloo and PDP's Firdoos Ahmad Tak. As many as 74,466 voters will decide the fate of seven candidates, including Shagun, on 165 polling stations in the constituency.

Kishtwar is a bastion of the National Conference (NC), which has previously won the seat five times. In 2014, it was secured by BJP's Sunil Sharma, who has now shifted to the Padder-Nagseni seat in the current elections.

After casting his vote, Kichloo remarked on the enthusiasm among voters, expressing their desire for an end to central rule and the formation of a government by the people.

Former Minister Ghulam Mohammad Saroori, contesting as an Independent from the Inderwal seat after being denied a mandate by Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP, also cast his vote.

BJP's Sharma said he is confident that the saffron party will form a majority government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“BJP will form a majority government in Jammu and Kashmir. We will secure all seats in the erstwhile Doda belt,” he told reporters.

Praising the voter turnout, Sharma noted,“Today's polling booths are a testament to the people's enthusiasm. After a decade, elections are being held with long queues visible not only in Jammu but significantly in Kashmir as well. This shows that people recognise Article 370 as a hindrance to Jammu and Kashmir”s development, justifying its abrogation.”

He urged people to come out and vote, contributing to the establishment of a government focused on peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Visits and speeches by Modi Ji and Amit Ji have uplifted the morale of the people in the erstwhile Doda region, long plagued by terrorism,” Sharma added.