(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Superhero Megastar of Indian Cinema, Chiranjeevi to Be Honoured with IIFA Utsavam Special Honor for 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' at the Multifaceted South Indian Cinematic Extravaganza At Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September 2024.

Commenting on the occasion, Andre Timmins, Founder/Director, IIFA said,“We are incredibly proud to honour and pay tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi at IIFA Utsavam with 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' award for receiving the Padma Vibhushan for his immense contribution to Indian cinema. As one of the highest civilian awards in India, the Padma Vibhushan recognizes his exceptional and distinguished service in the field of cinema, reflecting his decades-long influence and impact. Renowned for showcasing the finest in South Indian cinema, IIFA Utsavam, is proud to honour Padma Vibhushan recipient, Megastar Chiranjeevi's illustrious career and his achievements, celebrating the richness and diversity of South Indian cinema. Megastar Chiranjeevi, a luminary in South Indian cinema, has left an indelible mark with his versatile acting, charisma, and dedication. His extensive filmography and numerous accolades highlight his talent and commitment, and his significant impact on Indian cinema continues to resonate today .



He is truly a formidable force, not only within the industry but also in his individual notable contributions, which have been remarkably profound. We are proud to have him join us at IIFA Utsavam's global tour on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this September as we celebrate South Indian cinema .”

Megastar Chiranjeevi, shared his thoughts on being honoured with the 'Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema' at IIFA Utsavam , 'I'm deeply humbled by this incredible recognition and honour. Thank you, IIFA Utsavam, for bestowing upon me the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award. I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering love and support throughout my five-decade film journey, a true testament to the invaluable affection of my audience, fans, and industry. I've consistently tried to demonstrate my gratitude through my humanitarian endeavors. While entertaining to the best of my abilities on screen, I am equally dedicated off-screen to actively participating in impactful social humanitarian causes whenever the opportunity arises.”

International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards' Dynamic, Founder/Director - Andre Timmins congratulating the legendary 'Unstoppable' Telugu Star Nandamuri Balakrishna As He Marks 50 Years Of Cinematic Excellence In The Telugu Film Industry.

'Action King' Balakrishna will be attending the 24th edition of the IIFA Festival 2024 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, this September for a momentous celebration of cinematic excellence.

IIFA FESTIVAL 2024: A Spectacular Showcase Of Indian Cinema's Best – Bringing Together Superstars Across Five Iconic Industries.