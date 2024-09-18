Brands For Less Group Opens Its First Store In Singapore

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The off-price retailer expands its global footprint with its first store in Southeast Asia

Dubai, UAE, 18 September 2024 – The leading off-price retailer, Brands For Less, celebrated the opening of its first store in Singapore, marking its official entry into the Southeast Asian market. This significant milestone took place at Jurong Point Mall and was attended by VIP guests, including the UAE Ambassador in Singapore, His Excellency Jamal Abdulla AlSuwaidi. The Singapore store is part of Brands For Less Group global expansion strategy, joining a of over 100 stores across the Middle East and Europe.

Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of BFL, expressed his excitement for this new chapter. 'Bringing Brands For Less to Southeast Asia, starting with a highly developed market, such as Singapore, is a key step in our vision of offering affordable, high-quality products to consumers around the world. We are thrilled to open our first store in the Asia-Pacific region, allowing us to connect with a broader audience and bring our signature 'Treasure Hunt' experience, where customers can enjoy discovering new items every time they visit.'

Brands For Less has built its reputation by offering top-brand items at unbeatable prices, focusing on making fashion accessible to a wide range of customers. With future plans to expand further across the ASEAN region and the rest of the world, the company continues its commitment to providing exceptional value without compromising quality.

With more than 20 years in the retail industry, Brands For Less continues to grow, driven by a commitment to customer satisfaction and sustainability. The Singapore launch is just the beginning of the company's broader vision to establish its presence in new markets, ensuring that affordable, high-quality products are within reach of everyone. This new venture also positions the brand to explore new opportunities with potential stakeholders and suppliers in the region.