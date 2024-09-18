Maverick Sundance Award-Winning Indie Filmmaker Rafal Zielinski Releases AGE OF KALI On Apple TV, Amazon, Googleplay.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It might be too controversial, psycho-sexual or it pushes too many buttons, but now after a period of meticulous post-production, I'm sharing it with the world!

- Rafal Zielinski, directorLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Zielinski states – "There is so much darkness, strife, division – we are living in the KALI YUGA (Age of Kali) now more than ever, and the film which felt ahead of the time when we shot it, seems now to be the perfect film for the moment".Kali is the fierce manifestation of the Hindu mother goddess, or Great Goddess Devi (also known as Durga), associated with time, death, violence, sexuality, female empowerment, and motherly love.JOHN STEPPLING, SCREENWRITER, RENOWNED PLAYWRIGHT"The screenplay, brilliantly, bitingly written by iconoclastic and infamous playwriter John Steppling, creates an experience that is erotically intoxicating while intellectually stimulating – it's a duality which I love, as it creates a disconnect in the brain which is disturbingly delicious.”Jon Robin, Henry A. Giroux:“Steppling is a great American playwright and one of the world's great writers and public intellectuals. His plays and essays are brilliant and wide ranging, remnants of an intellectual period that is receding quickly in an age of tweets and the poison of neoliberal and celebrity culture. His insights are provocative, compassionate, and refuse the usual gated academic and disciplinary boundaries. He writes with a sense of civic courage that is as inspiring as his intellectual reach is wide. He has protean interests–political, personal, epochal, mystical and dreamlike all at once. He is utterly without a scintilla of bullshit.”GODDESS KALIZielinski, born in Poland, spent a portion of his youth in India, where his father was building low-cost housing for the poor, under the initiative of the Ford Foundation, to help then developing countries with housing."We were stationed in Calcutta, and each year would witness the amazing Durga Puja".Durga Puja is celebrated with great enthusiasm all over India and particularly in West Bengal. It marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon king Mahishasura. The festival signifies the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and the power of the divine to protect the world.Kali's earliest appearance is when she emerged from Durga. The goddess is stated to destroy evil to defend the innocent. Over time, Kali has been worshipped by devotional movements and Tantric sects variously as the Divine Mother, Mother of the Universe, Principal energy.Zielinski continues –“We would visit artists' ateliers, where for months sculptors would create these gigantic elaborate sculptures. They were transported temples, where people celebrated, worshipped, danced and chanted.At the end they were loaded into trucks and would witness hundreds of processions in the streets. Sometimes slowing traffic to hours, as we navigated in between.They were all carried to the Ganges River where they were thrown into the waters, to dissolve and disappear so the whole cycle would begin again.It made a huge impact on me as a child and was the initial inspiration for the concept of the movie, when I approached John Steppling, show plays I had followed for years and admired”.HOLLYWOOD"When I came to HOLLYWOOD, I saw a parallel to KALI YUGA – a city of DECADENCE, GLAMOUR and ILLUSION, not just now, but legendary and infamous for decades from its birth. For many Hollywood is a proxy for the United States, and much of the world we live in today.My journey from India to Los Angeles, came full circle and Age of Kali was born".MOVIE SYNOPSISMeet Tom and Ellie, a young and recently married couple living in the vibrant city of Los Angeles. Tom, a promising architect with a bright future, and Ellie, the dynamic manager of a trendy furniture store, lead sophisticated and unconventional lives. Their world takes a dramatic turn when they encounter Sabrina, a flirtatious teenager with radical pretensions.Sabrina soon becomes a Kali-like force of both destruction and creation in their lives, stirring up a whirlwind of emotions and desires. As their interactions intensify, they find themselves entangled in a psychologically erotic triangle, driven by obsession and compulsion. This spiral leads them on a dangerous journey of self-discovery, challenging their perceptions of love, desire, and identity.A compelling tale of passion and transformation that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Dive into this captivating story of complex relationships and profound personal growth. Don't miss out on this thrilling cinematic experience!THE CAST AND CREWThe film features fearless performances by Whitney Able (Gareth Edwards's“Monsters”), Sarah Zoe Canner (Agnieska Holland's“Janosik: A true Story”) and Taylor Nichols (Whit Stillman's“Metropolitan”,“Barcelona”).It was shot by Eric Steelberg (“Juno”,“Ghostbusters”,“Ahsoka”,“Up in The Air”).The composer is Rara Avis, renowned for electronic, underground, yoga and ecstatic music.SIX MOVIES (Please Visit FilmArtMovies , View Trailers)A true Independent Auteur, Rafal Zielinski owns the rights to these finely crafted films (see FilmArtMovies), that he developed and produced himself over nearly two decades, three of which-Hey Babe (features a gem of a performance from the late great Buddy Hackett), "Fun", and "Ginger Ale Afternoon"- have only been seen publicly at major film festivals including Sundance, Toronto and AFI Fests and received limited theatrical release in 35mm."Age of Kali", "Tiger Within", and "A Thousand and One Nights in Bohemia"-will receive their US or world premieres."Tiger Within", featuring the late Ed Asner in a powerful final performance, had a limited theatrical release in 2023, has never been seen internationally.Zielinski, who honed his filmmaking skills directing numerous features for the legendary Roger Corman, sees himself as an outsider, much like the eccentrically original characters in his films-rebels, misfits, and outsiders, searching for love and understanding in a broken world, yet possessing a persistently positive human spirit.“They challenge, provoke, and push buttons, and I hope they will inspire, enlighten, and entertain and now I'm excited to share them with the world,” says Zielinski.“The films possess a classic quality that resonates with older and new audiences,”Zielinski adds,“They are waiting to be re-discovered by a new generation.”Revenues will be recycled into Zielinski's upcoming slate (FilmArtPlanet ).PLEASE SUPPORT INDEPENDENT CINEMA !

