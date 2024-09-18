Jalles Explores Green Ammonia Partnership With Chinese Firm And Goiás Government

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Jalles (JALL3) company, a sugar and ethanol producer, participated in a significant meeting last week.



Representatives from Xamano Grou , a Chinese multinational, and the Goiás attended the gathering in Goiânia.



The discussion centered on potential investments in green ammonia production in Goiás state.



Xamano Group is considering substantial investments in Goiás to produce liquid ammonia using environmentally friendly technology.



The meeting aimed to understand the state's policies regarding this potential investment. Daniel Vilela, the vice-governor of Goiás, attended the meeting to provide insights.



Jalles attended the meeting as a potential future consumer of liquid ammonia. The company could use this product as fertilizer in its agricultural operations.







This partnership could significantly impact Jalles' production processes. Rodrigo Penna de Siqueira, Jalles' CFO, shared an interesting detail about the potential partnership.



If the deal materializes, Xamano intends to construct a factory adjacent to Jalles' industrial park in Goianésia. This proximity could streamline operations and reduce transportation costs.



Beyond this potential partnership, Jalles is exploring other investment opportunities. Otávio Lage Filho, the company's CEO, revealed plans during an interview with local media. The company is considering investments in biomethane production and corn ethanol.

Jalles already produces biogas at its Otávio Lage Plant. The company is now studying the option of producing biomethane at the Jalles Machado Plant.



These initiatives demonstrate Jalles' commitment to sustainable energy solutions. Regarding corn ethanol, Jalles has commissioned a study to assess its viability.



The study will evaluate the return on investment and determine the most suitable plant for production.



These preliminary studies indicate Jalles' proactive approach to diversifying its product portfolio. This meeting and Jalles' investment plans highlight the company's strategic vision.



By exploring partnerships and new technologies, Jalles aims to enhance its competitive edge in the sugar and ethanol industry.



The potential collaboration with Xamano Group could mark a significant step in Jalles' sustainability journey.







