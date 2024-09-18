Chinese Coffee Giant Luckin to Invest $2.5 Billion in Brazilian Coffee

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Luckin Coffee, China's leading coffee chain, plans to purchase $2.5 billion worth of Brazilian coffee, as announced by Jorge Viana, president of ApexBrasil, on Tuesday..



The agreement will be officially revealed during the G20 meeting in Brazil this November. This substantial highlights the growing demand for coffee in China.



The Asian nation has steadily increased its coffee imports from Brazil, the world's largest producer and exporter.



Chinese coffee consumption has surged by 15% in the 2022/23 season, reaching over 3 million 60kg bags.



Brazil's coffee exports to China have experienced remarkable growth. In 2023, shipments more than tripled to 1.48 million bags.







This surge propelled China from the 20th to the 6th largest buyer of Brazilian coffee. The $2.5 billion deal represents a significant portion of Brazil's coffee export revenue.



From January to August 2024, Brazil's total coffee exports generated $7.23 billion in revenue. This figure underscores the magnitude of Luckin's planned investment.



Eduardo Heron, technical director of Cecafé, expects coffee exports to China to accelerate further.



He attributes this to the new Arabica crop, which typically enters the market in September. Arabica beans account for over 90% of Brazil's coffee exports to China.



However, logistical challenges persist in Brazil's coffee export industry. Container shortages have led to shipping delays and cargo rollovers.



In August, 69% of vessels experienced schedule changes or delays at major Brazilian ports.



Despite these obstacles, the Luckin deal signals a bright future for Brazilian coffee exports.



It reinforces China's position as a key market and highlights the growing global demand for Brazilian coffee.

Background

In 2024, the Brazilian coffee industry, as reported by Cecafé, experienced a substantial 39.94% increase in its exports to China. This growth occurred in the first seven months of 2024 compared to 2023.



The strengthening trade relationship between Brazil and China is evident. China has become a key market for Brazilian coffee.



