Result Of The Auction Of 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2026 And 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033 G
Date
9/18/2024 4:46:24 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
| Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
| Cut-off price
| Pro rata
| Yield
| 99 24888 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2026
| 4,160
| 1,260
| 100.455
| 100 %
| 2.03 % p.a.
| 99 24615 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033 G
| 1,300
| 1,260
| 101.58
| 100 %
| 2.06 % p.a.
| Total
| 5,460
| 2,520
|
|
|
Settlement: 20 September 2024
