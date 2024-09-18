Bayern Munich delivers stunning 9-2 win against Dinamo Zagreb Champions League opener

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Bayern Munich delivered a stunning performance in their opener, demolishing Dinamo Zagreb 9-2. The match, held at Munich's Allianz Arena, saw English star Harry Kane score four goals, earning him the man of the match title. Kane netted three penalties in the 19th, 73rd, and 78th minutes, and added another goal from close range in the 57th minute, playing a crucial role in Bayern's resounding victory.



French midfielder Michael Olise, making his Champions League debut after joining from Crystal Palace in July, also made an impact by scoring twice. Portuguese defender Raphael Guerreiro and the German duo Leroy Sané and Leon Goretzka each contributed a goal to Bayern Munich's tally. For Dinamo Zagreb, Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara scored in the second half.



Although Bayern Munich's 9-2 win is historic, it did not surpass the record for the most goals scored in a Champions League match. Borussia Dortmund's 8-4 victory over Legia Warsaw in 2016 remains the highest-scoring game in Champions League history. Bayern's win tied with a 2003 match where Monaco defeated Deportivo La Coruña 8-3. Bayern Munich now leads the Champions League group stage table on goal difference.



In other Champions League action, defending champions Real Madrid defeated Stuttgart 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Kylian Mbappe, Antonio Rudiger, and Endrick scored for Real Madrid, while Deniz Undav scored for Stuttgart.



Liverpool also secured a 3-1 victory over AC Milan at the San Siro. Milan’s Christian Pulisic scored an early goal, but Liverpool came back with strikes from Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk. Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai sealed the win with a goal in the second half.



Earlier in the day, Juventus beat PSV Eindhoven 3-1 at their home ground, Juventus Stadium. Turkish forward Kenan Yildiz opened the scoring for Juventus, followed by goals from Weston McKennie and Nicolás González. PSV's Ismael Saibari scored a late consolation goal for his team, but Juventus secured the win on matchday one.

