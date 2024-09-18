Georgia's parliament approves anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Georgia's parliament adopted a significant bill aimed at restricting LGBTQ+ rights within the country. During a plenary session held in the capital, Tbilisi, lawmakers approved the "Protection of Family Values and Minors" bill in its third and final reading, with a decisive vote of 84 in favor and none opposed.



The bill, which was introduced to parliament in June, seeks to establish a foundation for several restrictions. These include banning LGBTQ+ gatherings, prohibiting same-sex marriage, and outlawing gender reassignment surgery. Additionally, the legislation will prohibit the public display of the LGBTQ+ flag and impose censorship on media content related to LGBTQ+ issues.



The vote took place amid a parliamentary boycott by most opposition members, who are protesting the recently passed Transparency of Foreign Influence law. This law has faced significant criticism from the US and European nations, contributing to the current political tensions.



For the bill to become law, it must be signed by President Salome Zourabichvili, who has publicly stated her intention to veto it. Despite this, the ruling Georgian Dream party has the authority to override her veto. If this occurs, the parliament speaker will be able to legally enact the bill. This legislative move comes as the Georgian Dream party is preparing to seek a fourth term in the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26.

