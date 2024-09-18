Royal Decree Appoints Batayneh As Director Of Office Of His Majesty

( MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - A Royal Decree has been issued, appointing Alaa Batayneh as director of the Office of His Majesty, as of September 15, 2024, according to a Royal Court statement.

